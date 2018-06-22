COUNTY FAIR

Alameda County Fair expecting large crowd despite heat wave

(KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County Fair is expecting big crowds this weekend despite temperatures nearing 100-degree temperatures.

It's kinda like being in a toaster oven - the glaring sun broiling your skin to a golden brown and reflected heat from the ground roasting you to a perfect medium rare. Cassandra Young of Hayward chose to fight the sun's rays.

By buying a colorful parasol. But she didn't stop there. "You have to dress for it, have your umbrella, sunscreen, otherwise it's not going to be a good day out here," Cassandra Young said.

RELATED: Alameda County Fair kicks off in Pleasanton
EMBED More News Videos

The Alameda County Fair will be kicking off today with a cattle drive through the streets of Pleasanton.



Vanessa Young also took precautions, including the time of day. "Sunscreen, coming when it's early and a hat," she said.

Staying hydrated is also a very big deal, whether you buy drinks here or bring water from home. Some also choose their rides strategically for their cooling effects. We caught up with Angela Cepeda and 4 year old son Jaylen after they came off the log flume - one of Jaylen's favorites.

"It splashes you a little bit, but it's good enough," Angela said.


Next stop, a ride that they hope will create a cool breeze. "We're going to go to that one, the ferris wheel. The ferris wheel? Yeah, go round-round-round-round, faster,"

And they did get on the ferris wheel. So did we, along with a family that was using it for a little reconnaissance.

"Getting a good view of the land, seeing where the rest of the shade is. Scoping out the water ride next," Keith Marshall said.

So, along with the usual advice: light clothing, limiting exertion, staying hydrated - paramedics say be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion -- excessive sweating, headaches, dizziness. And watch out for symptoms that could be life-threatening. "When you turn red and you're overheating and sweating profusely and disoriented and unconscious, that's when we're going into the heat stroke," Alameda County Fire Department Division Chief Alan Evans said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcounty fairfoodmusicalameda countyPleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COUNTY FAIR
Michael Finney helps consumers at Alameda County Fair
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Route 91 Vegas shooting survivors turn out for Santa Rosa music festival
Cattle drive in Pleasanton kicks off Alameda Co. Fair
More county fair
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix removing online review system
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News