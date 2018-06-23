GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors stars, other sports celebs play softball to help Javale McGee's Juglife charity

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors stars, other sports celebs play softball to help Javale McGee's Juglife charity (1 of 2)

Best moments from charity softball game featuring Warriors, other sports stars

Warriors players and other sports stars walked a red carpet and played softball for JaVale McGee's Juglife, a charity promoting access to clean drinking water. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
While the Oakland A's are away, the Warriors and others will play. Golden State star JaVale McGee hosted his annual celebrity charity softball game at the Oakland Coliseum on June 23. The event benefitted Juglife, McGee's foundation which promotes access to clean drinking water.

"We get to go to Uganda and build water wells...so that's a beautiful thing," McGee told reporters before the event.

"I missed it last year, so I'm looking forward to participating and getting involved," McGee's teammate, Steph Curry, told reporters. Curry noted he used to play baseball when he was a kid.

That definitely isn't the case for Warriors Center Zaza Pachulia, who was born in Eastern Europe. "Baseball is not necessarily a European sport," he said with a smile, noting the game would amount to the second time in his life he's held a bat.

The game turned out to be a great time. When else are you going to see Steph Curry face off against the Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch? Lynch pitched to the three-point king, but Curry brought the power.

But Lynch found his beast mode later. Ever wonder what a linebacker feels when Lynch is coming right at him? Even in a leisurely game, the Oakland star was pretty intimidating.

But the score isn't what matters to McGee "Water's extremely important," he said. "That's what the point of this is."

To learn more about Juglife, click visit juglifewater.com.
