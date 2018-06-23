LGBT

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York --
Ahead of the 49th Pride March in New York City, I sat down with Desmond of DesmondisAmazing.

Desmond is a 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon, and vouger in New York City.

Desmond has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and posts about his experiences and performances.

VIDEO: Mom of 10-year-old 'drag kid' Desmond: 'Love your child unconditionally'
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Williams reports on the mother of 10-year-old "drag kid" Desmond.



As a toddler, Desmond enjoyed playing dress up by taking bed sheets, towels, bubble wrap and his mother's T-shirts to make his own outfits, dresses and "wigs."

From early on, Desmond said that he is a boy who enjoys dressing up as a girl.

In 2015, Desmond was the star of NYC Pride March when he danced his way into everyone's hearts in his choice of a rainbow tutu and sparkly gold beret. Overnight, he became an internet sensation and was well-known by millions worldwide.

Desmond came to our studios to show us how to do some simple, but fun Pride March makeup! Layering colors and glitter, he says "be yourself always."

To hear more of Desmond's story, watch below.

VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 2)

New York City Pride Week: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always

Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnyc pride marchglam labnyc pride paradepride paradegaygay rightslgbtlgbtqu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
LGBT
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
SoCal boy's death may have been motivated by homophobia
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather
More lgbt
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix removing online review system
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish new Tesla
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
VIDEO: Fireworks fight through fog for fabulous 4th of July in Bay Area
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News