SoMa event space The Nexus Center debuts

A new event venue has opened inside a converted SoMa warehouse studio.
Called The Nexus Center, the fresh addition is located at 1436 Howard St., Suite 201 (between 10th and 11th streets).
According to its website, the space can be rented for a variety of purposes, including client meetings and personal training sessions, as well as rehearsals, fundraisers, workshops, and other gatherings.
Photo: The Nexus Center
For pricing and availability, visit the venue's website to submit a booking request. So far, The Nexus Center has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating.
Dan B., who reviewed the new spot on May 14, said, "I'd heard about this place for a while, but finally made it over for an evening of socialization and tea. Very chillaxed and met new people. Seems like there's a rotation of events; I gotta try returning for the 'doom metal yoga' night, lol."
The Nexus Center is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
