A slice of heaven: San Francisco's top 5 pizza shops

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Golden Boy Pizza
Photo: Will M./Yelp
Topping the list is Golden Boy Pizza. Located at 542 Green St. (between Jasper and Bannam places) in North Beach, the Italian spot, which offers square slices, is the city's most popular pizza spot, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,911 Yelp reviews.
The eatery, which opened its first outpost back in 1978, serves pizza with cheese, pepperoni or sausage, clam/garlic, pesto/vegetarian or as a combination. Wash it all down with your choice of beer, wine, soda or water.
2. Little Star Pizza
Photo: Little Star Pizza/Yelp
Next up is the Western Addition's Little Star Pizza, situated at 846 Divisadero St. (between McAllister and Fulton streets). With 4.5 stars out of 2,722 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Little Star Pizza has another storefront in the Mission (400 Valencia St.) and one more in Albany, CA. Look out for options like the Little Star, which comes with spinach blended w/ricotta and feta, mushroom, onion and fresh garlic; The Classic, with sausage, mushroom, onion and green bell pepper, and other selections in thin crust or deep dish. (Check out the full menu here.)
3. Arizmendi Bakery
Photo: Sarina C./Yelp
The Inner Sunset's Arizmendi Bakery, located at 1331 Ninth Ave. (between Irving and Judah streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,764 reviews.
The cooperative has another outpost in the Mission at 1268 Valencia St., along with others in San Rafael, Oakland and Emeryville. Closed on Mondays, Arizmendi has a calendar on its website indicating what type of pizza is on the menu that day. Tomorrow's pies come with fresh corn, red onions, feta cheese, garlic oil, parsley and parmesan. (See the schedule here.)
4. Tony's Pizza Napoletana
Photo: Zac B./Yelp
Tony's Pizza Napoletana, which serves pizza and more in North Beach, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 4,063 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1570 Stockton St. (at Union Street) to see for yourself.
Owned and operated by 12-time world pizza champion Tony Gemignani, the popular North Beach establishment has a prolific menu that includes options like the East Coaster ($24), Di Lucca ($24), The Barcelona ($27), Sweet Grandma ($36) and many more. (Check out the full menu here.)
5. Pizzetta 211
Photo: Pizzetta 211/Yelp
In the Outer Richmond, check out Pizzetta 211, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,143 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 211 23rd Ave. (between California and Clement streets).
There are currently six types of pizza on the menu, with three staple items and three options that are rotated out bi-weekly.
The bi-weekly offerings include a farm egg, lamb sausage, garlic confit, piquillo pepper and chermoulap pizza; the quatro formaggi, with prosciutto, oven dried tomato and herbs slice; and roasted cauliflower, currant, almond picada, Parmigiana and salsa verde pizza. (Check out the full menu here.)