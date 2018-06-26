FOOD & DRINK

New Inner Sunset sushi bar Sumo opens its doors

Photo: Genevieve Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar, offering sushi, ramen and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 420 Judah St. in the Inner Sunset, the new addition is called Sumo.

The eatery, which replaced Sapporo Ramen Izakaya, is owned and operated by the same owners of the former ramen shop. Menu offerings include a wide array of sushi dishes, along with appetizers, sashimi bowls, grilled skewers, teriyaki options, ramen and many more.

Wash it all down with your choice of beer, hot or cold sake, shochu, soju, tea or soda.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Sumo has been warmly received by patrons.

Becca W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "This place used to be Sapporo Ramen Izakaya but is still owned and operated by the same people. I absolutely love this place. It's literally my favorite restaurant. I can come here days in a row or multiple times a week."

And Khloe M. wrote, "Without any doubt one of the best meals I have had in my life! We went there on Friday night around 8pm and the whole restaurant was packed. We had four people but we only waited 30 minutes to get a table."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sumo is open from 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News