FOOD & DRINK

Richmond district restaurateur completes renovations

Photo: Will Callan/Hoodline

By Hoodline
After seven months, Buffalo Burger Restaurant's expansion into Royal Ground Coffee is complete. Buffalo Burger (5317 Geary Blvd.) reopened last month and will be joined by the next-door cafe within a week, said owner Annie Ung.

Although they're now connected via a pass-through, both businesses will continue to operate separately, with one serving lunch and late-night options, and the other offering coffee and breakfast fare.
Annie Ung owns both Buffalo Burger and Royal Ground Coffee. | photo: Google


A counter has been moved to give employees more space as well. "I just want the cafe to look comfortable and nicer for my customers," said Ung.

Ung has operated Buffalo Burger since 1997, but she's owned Royal Ground with her husband, Peauv, since 2004. He moved from Cambodia to join her in San Francisco 18 years ago after she'd gotten the burger cafe up and running.

"I cooked by myself with a 12-inch grill and I had to be timing everything in my head," she told Hoodline. "I work in the morning, go shopping, and then I stand there till midnight, one o' clock."
Buffalo and lemon pepper wings with a side of hand-cut chips. | Photo: Luke C./Yelp


With the new pass-through, a customer could theoretically have breakfast at Royal Ground before strolling into Buffalo Burger for lunch, choosing from an extensive menu with burgers, Philadelphia-style cheese steaks, teriyaki bowls and salads. Each item is made to order and most are priced under $10.

At both restaurants, hygiene is top of mind. "People are very fortunate to eat at Buffalo Burger," Ung said. "Because we are clean."
The patty melt. | Photo: Earl G./Yelp


With the cafe's reopening, Ung said she expects a jump in business and customers will likely see her there working at all hours.

"I've been here a long time and I know the faces," Ung said of the Richmond. "I think it's a beautiful neighborhood."

When Royal Ground reopens next week, it will be open during the morning and afternoon. Buffalo Burger is open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. every day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News