REAL ESTATE

Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?

2325 Woolsey St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Berkeley with a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1820 Euclid Ave.




Listed at $2,000/month, this studio is located at 1820 Euclid Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2033 Haste St. (Downown Berkeley)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2033 Haste St. that's going for $1,995/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a small breakfast bar. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

2325 Woolsey St.




Next, check out this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2325 Woolsey St. It's also listed for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2515 Parker St.



Located at 2515 Parker St., here's a studio that's listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2428 Milvia St. (Downown Berkeley)




Listed at $1,995/month, this 300-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2428 Milvia St.

The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineBerkeley
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News