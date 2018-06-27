What will $1,700 rent you in San Jose, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7213 Rainbow Drive (Calabazas)
Listed at $1,700/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7213 Rainbow Drive.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the apartment, expect a balcony, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options.
445 S. Third St. (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio situated at 445 S. Third St. It's listed for $1,695/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and reserved parking. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
3087 David Ave. (Winchester North)
Check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3087 David Ave. It's also listed for $1,695/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a stove and ceiling fans. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and parking. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
11841 Southwood Drive
Located at 11841 Southwood Drive, here's a 372-square-foot studio abode that's listed for $1,650/month.
The building features assigned parking. In the studio, look for hardwood flooring, three closets and closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
390 E. Santa Clara St. (Downtown)
Listed at $1,638/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 390 E. Santa Clara St.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site management and storage space. In the unit, look for carpeting, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
