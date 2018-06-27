The cheapest apartment rentals in Russian Hill, explored

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1291 Union St.
Listed at $2,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 1291 Union St., is 39.0 percent less than the $3,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Russian Hill.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
Larkin and Bay streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Larkin and Bay streets, which is going for $2,750/month.
The building features parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
990 Bay St.
Then there's this 830-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 990 Bay St., listed at $3,100/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. An elevator and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(See the listing here.)
1445 Greenwich St.
Listed at $3,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1445 Greenwich St.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and storage space. The apartment features carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and large windows. Pets are welcome here.
(Here's the listing.)
1330 Union St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1330 Union St., is listed for $3,495/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the listing here.)