Top Up brings bubble tea and more to Alameda's West End

A new spot serving bubble tea, juice and smoothies has opened for business in Alameda. Called Top Up, the newcomer is located at 650 Central Ave., Suite G in the West End neighborhood.
There are nine different kinds of fruit teas available, from Mango Tango and Hawaiian Sunset to the Aloha and others, for $4.75 each. Additionally, there are milk teas, cheesy cream drinks and smoothies in a variety of flavors like coconut, honeydew, strawberry, pineapple and many more.
Jazz up your drink with extra toppings like coffee jelly, honey boba, strawberry heart jelly and other options for fifty cents each.
Top Up has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Helen V., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "I like to drink milk tea but due to pregnancy, I can not drink caffeinated tea and at Top Up, I was introduced tea without caffeine, milk tea and cheesy cream and crystal boba very tasty. The service here is very friendly, fun and fast."
Yelper Jonix G. added, "They offer pretty tasty drinks on the west side of Alameda, including cheesy cream, milk teas, and fruit teas. I personally like the cheesy cream teas for something slow and savory."
And Vicky H. wrote, "This has to be my new favorite tea shop in the area. Love the interior and their drinks. I tried strawberry and peach tea last time I was there. They were both delicious. My next item to try would be cheese milk tea."
Top Up is open from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
