BUSINESS

Planning rejects LA-based pet supply store for Noe Valley

Noe Valley Merchants and Residents gather outside Planning Commission meeting. | Photo: My Local Pet Shop/Facebook

By Hoodline
Last week, the SF Planning Commission unanimously denied a request by a chain of pet stores to open a Noe Valley location at 4049 24th St.

The decision comes after area merchants who offer pet-related services rallied opposition to Healthy Spot's request for a conditional use permit to open in a former Radio Shack between Castro and Noe streets.

Commissioners Kathrin Moore, Joe Koppel, Dennis Richards and Vice President Myrna Melgar voted against the request, while commissioners Rich Hillis, Rodney Fong and Milicent Johnson were absent.
Proposed Healthy Spot location at 4049 24th St. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

Based in Los Angeles, Healthy Spot is a pet supply and dog grooming company with 14 locations in Southern California. Under the city's Formula Retail rules, businesses with 11 or more locations must obtain a conditional use permit before opening.

At the outset of the meeting, Planning Department's Jeff Horn said staff supported converting the former Radio Shack.
Healthy Spot's Andrew Kim. | Image: SFGovTV

Citing a growing unmet demand of pet owners in Noe Valley, Healthy Spot co-founder Andrew Kim requested the Planning Commission approve the project.

However, Executive Director of San Francisco's Office of Small Business, Regina Dick-Endrizzi, recommended the permit's denial, noting that The Animal Company and VIP Grooming, both based in Noe Valley, wererecently added to the city's Legacy Business Registry.
Office of Small Business' Regina Dick-Endrizzi. | Image: SFGovTV

Dick-Endrizzi recommended that Healthy Spot consider opening in underserved neighborhoods like Outer Mission, Excelsior or Bayview.

After accepting a sponsorship from Healthy Spot and its PR firm Lighthouse Public Media, San Francisco Council of District Merchants Associations' Vas Kiniris notified the commission that the group had returned the money in the face of mounting pressure.

Wearing red shirts with large black letters reading "DENY" and stickers saying "Keep Noe Unique," many Noe Valley residents and merchants shared their opposition to the permit. Several noted that there are already a number of pet stores in Noe Valley.
Upper Noe Neighbors' Olga Milan-Howells. | Image: SFGovTV

Upper Noe Neighbors President Olga Milan-Howells identified 10 pet-related businesses within 1.5 miles of the proposed Healthy Spot. "We sincerely do not need another pet store in our neighborhood," she said.

After much debate and a vote of its board, Noe Valley Merchants Association President Rachel Swann said, "we are in full support of having Healthy Spot in our neighborhood."

Kristen Gianaras, a Noe Valley Merchants board member and owner of Novy Restaurant, said the area has too many retail vacancies and competing businesses would benefit the area.

"Competition is a part of life and it should encourage us all to be our best selves and to make our businesses the best they can be," she said.
Noe Valley Merchants' Rachel Swann. | Image: SFGovTV

Daniel Bergerac, Castro Merchants president and co-owner of dog wash MudPuppy's, said area businesses, "our neighborhood, and the entire city is now being threatened by a growing predatory formula retail pet and grooming chain by the name of Healthy Spot."

Bergerac said the arrival of chain gym Barry's Bootcamp in the Castro "was a textbook example" of how formula retailers should apply for a conditional user permit, but "this has been filled with neighbors fighting neighbors without any honest and open dialogue," he said.
Animal Company's Rick French. | Image: SFGovTv

Animal Company's Rick French, located around the corner from the proposed Healthy Spot, said Healthy Spot would be selling the same products."This chain says they have carefully curated product lines, what they have is dog food, cat food and some treats," French said.

Planning Commissioners briefly discussed the project before denying Healthy Spot's permit, but Melgar advised merchants to develop a strategy for preserving the retail corridor.

"The world of retail has so dramatically changed in the past 10 years," she said. "Things that worked 10 years ago are no longer working."
Planning Commission Vice President Myrna Melgar. | Image: SFGovTV

Commissioners suggested that Healthy Spot apply again, but in a different neighborhood.

"There's definitely a place for us in this city and we look forward to finding the right communities we can be apart of," Kim told Hoodline afterwards. "It was disappointing that there was a lot of mistruths and mischaracterizations shared about us and our business strategy."

As of this writing, Healthy Spot hasn't identified another neighborhood and has no plans to appeal the Commission's decision.

After the hearing, Swann stepped down as President Noe Valley Merchants. In a call with Hoodline, she said other board members were also considering resigning due to the negative feedback they received for supporting Healthy Spot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
More Business
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News