What will $2,200 rent you in Alameda, right now?

2149 Santa Clara Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Alameda?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Alameda with a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1000 Central Ave., #C (Gold Coast)




Listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1000 Central Ave., #C.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are negotiable.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2149 Santa Clara Ave. (Central)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2149 Santa Clara Ave. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1636 Central Ave. (Bronze Coast)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1636 Central Ave. that's going for $2,150/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

901 Shorepoint Court (South Shore)




Next, check out this 560-square-foot studio that's located at 901 Shorepoint Court. It's listed for $2,128/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Complex amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, a spa, a sauna and a residents lounge. Luckily for pet owners, up to three animals are allowed with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
