REAL ESTATE

What does $2,800 rent you in the Marina, today?

1721 Chestnut St., #202. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your housing dollar goes in the Marina?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in the Marina is hovering around $3,300.

So, what might you expect to find on a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2671 Lombard St., #B




Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2671 Lombard St., #B.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, a spacious closet, bay windows, built-in storage features, a deck and garden access. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2290 Francisco St.




Next, there's this studio situated at 2290 Francisco St. It's listed for $2,795/month for its 565 square feet of space.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, tile countertops, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1721 Chestnut St., #202




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1721 Chestnut St., #202 that's going for $2,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, a breakfast nook, closet space and large windows. Animals are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News