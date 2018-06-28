HEALTH & FITNESS

Fake bake: spray tan spa Honey Glo Tan opens in the Marina

Photo: Honey Glo Tan/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spray tanning spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Marina, called Honey Glo Tan, is located at 3001 Fillmore St.

The new business is located inside Eye Candy SF and according to the business, all of its tans "feature an all natural, anti-aging solution that is packed with pure botanicals and antioxidants."

There are five options, from the Signature Honey Glo Tan, an "all natural, anti-aging sunless solution packed with pure botanicals and antioxidants," for $60, to the rapid tan ($70), the all organic glo ($60) and more. Additionally, there are three add-ons for $10 -$20 each. (See the services here.)

With just one Yelp review, Honey Glo Tan has a five-star rating.

Mar B., the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Wonderful service and price! I booked an appointment right before my wedding and I'm so glad I did! Gloria did a great job."

Honey Glo Tan is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Experts: Third of Americans not getting sleep they need
Air quality concerns linger as wildfires rage
Protecting your family from ticks
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News