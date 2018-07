Fake bake: spray tan spa Honey Glo Tan opens in the Marina

A new spray tanning spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Marina, called Honey Glo Tan , is located at 3001 Fillmore St.The new business is located inside Eye Candy SF and according to the business, all of its tans "feature an all natural, anti-aging solution that is packed with pure botanicals and antioxidants."There are five options, from the Signature Honey Glo Tan, an "all natural, anti-aging sunless solution packed with pure botanicals and antioxidants," for $60, to the rapid tan ($70), the all organic glo ($60) and more. Additionally, there are three add-ons for $10 -$20 each. (See the services here .)With just one Yelp review, Honey Glo Tan has a five-star rating.Mar B., the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Wonderful service and price! I booked an appointment right before my wedding and I'm so glad I did! Gloria did a great job."Honey Glo Tan is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)