Public tennis courts resurfaced via grants, city funding

With help from a local nonprofit, the city's tennis courts are getting a much-needed makeover.
More than 11 courts in six locations have been resurfaced with funding from San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation (SFFSR). The group awarded SF Recreation and Parksan $864,000 grant to resurface tennis courts across the city, many of which are ready for play, said managing director Seth Socolow.
Kids play on the resurfaced courts in McLaren Park on June 23rd
The grant's focus is on the tennis courts found to be in the worst condition through a survey of the city's 147 public courts conducted by SF Rec and Parks last year. The initial fifteen courts should be completed soon, and additional courts are slated to be resurfaced in 2019 with SFFSR's help, according to Socolow.
The nonprofit celebrated its progress last weekend with an event at McLaren Park where two out of six courts were resurfaced. The event marked a milestone in the resurfacing projects sponsored by SFFSR, Socolow said. As more courts are completed, SFFSR will likely hold more events.
Former Mayor Art Agnos speaking to attendees of the June 23 unveiling of the resurfaced courts at McLaren Park.
"We are planning to resurface Silver Terrace Playground and Potrero Recreation Center's tennis and sports courts with construction beginning either late 2018 or early 2019," Ryan Kelly, policy and public affairs associate with SF Rec and Parks told Hoodline.
Mountain Lake Park's tennis courts are also currently being resurfaced through the grant and the Buena Vista Park's courts were recently completed, Kelly added.
The SFFSR grant is only one funding source going toward improving public tennis courts.
Table created using data from SF Rec and Parks.
Tennis courts at the Julius Kahn Playground -- soon to be renamed -- are also currently being resurfaced through an add-back from then-District 2 Supervisor Mark Farrell, Kelly said.
The funding comes through part of the city's budget development process, in which Supervisors request funds for specific projects in their districts.
According to Kelly, Rec and Parks' departmental budget for sports court resurfacing has been more than $1.2 million in the past twelve months.
