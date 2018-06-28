Belcampo opening first East Bay outpost in Jack London Square

Oakland-based Belcampo -- an expanding empire of butcher shops and restaurants supplied by a sustainable farm at the base of Mt. Shasta -- is poised to debut its first East Bay full-service restaurant and butcher shop in Jack London Square on Monday, July 2.
In 2012, Belcampo opened its first retail facility in Larkspur. The company has grown to include locations in San Francisco and Palo Alto, as well as in Southern California in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
"I am so happy to finally be serving the Oakland community where Belcampo's headquarters have been for many years," said co-founder and CEO Anya Fernald in a statement.
"Our dream for Belcampo Oakland was to create a vibrant, versatile space where locals and commuters can pop in for an easy lunch before shopping the butcher case or have a fun night out with cocktails and a sit-down steak dinner."
With chef Brett Halpap (formerly of Belcampo Santa Monica) at the kitchen's helm, Belcampo will serve what it bills as "riffs on comfort food classics from France to the Philippines." The eatery specializes in humanely-raised organic meats sourced directly from its own farm.
When the new 7,000-square-foot spot debuts, expect to see offerings such as a classic beef tartare made with minced beef sirloin and Belcampo farm egg yolk custard on grilled bread; crispy duck leg confit poutine with Kennebec fries, duck gravy and white cheddar; and pork pibil tacos with slow-cooked brisket, corn tortillas, charred peppers and avocado.
Look for signature cocktails like the Anejo Honey with anejo tequila, lemon and flamed grapefruit oil, Champs Elysees with Pierre Ferrand 1840 formula cognac, Green Chartreuse, lemon juice and Angostura bitter.
Many libations also feature fresh herbs, grasses and fruits from the Belcampo Farm. Rounding things out are an extensive wine and beer list with eight brews on draft.
The location also features a full-service butcher shop with space for demonstrations and a selection of specialty grocery items to take home.
As for the space, the new restaurant can accommodate up to 230 guests, including more than one hundred seats on its outdoor patio along the water and a dedicated private dining room for special events that seats fifty.
"This opening is so meaningful for me personally as I've made my home in the East Bay for the last decade and couldn't be more proud to finally have a restaurant here," said Fernald.
Belcampo Oakland is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 10 a.m. The butcher shop is open daily 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
