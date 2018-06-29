SAN FRANCISCO --From fare hikes to increases in minimum wage, here's what will be affected starting July 1, 2018.
Golden Gate Bridge
FasTrak, carpool and pay-by-plate drivers will all have to pay a new toll fee.
It will cost you an additional quarter to cross the Golden Gate Bridge starting Sunday.
The board passed this increase four years ago and says it will help with a five-year budget shortfall.
So, if you have a FasTrak, your toll will go up to $7. If you don't have a FasTrak, your toll jumps to $8.
RELATED: San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge toll fee to increase
AC Transit
AC transit will adjust the cost of local bus fares.
Cash fare for a local adult single ride will increase by ten cents to $2.35. Local adult 31-Day pass is $84.60.
Adult Day Pass prices will remain unchanged at $5.
For more information
San Francisco Minimum Wage
San Francisco's minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour.
The San Francisco $15 minimum wage came to fruition with the passage of Proposition J in November 2014, which also guaranteed cost-of-living increases.
RELATED: $117,000 a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties