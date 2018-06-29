The cheapest apartments in Adams Point, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Adams Point look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
According to Walk Score, the neighborhood located on Lake Merritt's north shore is friendly for those on foot, convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,495, compared to a $2,150 one-bedroom median for Oakland as a whole.
Via rental site Zumper, take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
401 Vernon St.
Listed at $1,925/month, this 775-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 401 Vernon St., is 22.8 percent less than the $2,495/month median rent for a one bedroom in Adams Point.
In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The building features an elevator. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
189 Vernon Terrace
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 189 Vernon Terrace is listed for $2,095/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a balcony and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Good news for those with furry companions: your animals are permitted in the apartment.
(See the complete listing here.)
324 Warwick Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 324 Warwick Ave. which is going for $2,195/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, on-site laundry, extra storage space and an elevator. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cat fanciers, take note: your feline is considered with a $200 pet deposit.
(See the full listing here.)
421 Perkins St.
Then there's this 835-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 421 Perkins St., also listed at $2,195/month.
In the unit, expect carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. In the building, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
396 Bellevue Ave.
Listed at $2,295/month, this 725-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 396 Bellevue Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include same-floor, on-site laundry and private garage parking. In the unit, expect carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry, but pets are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)