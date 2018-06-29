5 live music events in San Francisco this weekend

SHHHongwriters Open Mic Night @ Slim's Presented by KC Turner

If you crave live music, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From an open mic to a deep grooves dance night, read on for a to-do list that will keep your toes tapping and earplugs in place.---Hosted by KC Turner, a Bay Area transplant from Columbia, Missouri who promotes live music in the Bay Area, participants will have the opportunity to perform one song that doesn't exceed six minutes from start to finish for audience members. According to the event listing, all genres are welcome and there will be a house keyboard provided if needed.Friday, June 29, 6-11:59 p.m.If dancing is more your jam, head over to Mezzanine this evening to dance the night away with music by Yolanda Be Cool, Cut Snake and Nicky Night Time. According to the listing page, attendees can expect "a night of deep grooves, driving bass lines and slick dance moves."Friday, June 29, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.Tonight, Temple Nightclub in SoMa hosts Green Velvet, an American singer, songwriter and producer.As his story goes, he was pursuing a master's degree in chemical engineering at UC Berkeley when he decided to turn his hobby of making music into a full-time gig. According to the event's descriptpion, he was "influenced by the sounds he had been exposed to as a science-fiction-loving, video-game-playing kid whose father was a part-time Chicago DJ."Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.If you're a Walker & Royce fan, head over to 1015 Folsom tonight at 10 p.m. to dance the night away.For those that are unfamiliar with the group, Walker & Royce is the brainchild of Sam and Gavin, who met each other in and out of the dance scene for years before officially working together in 2011. According to their bio, "Walker & Royce have been producing their emotive, subdued and groove-heavy deep house since 2011-- but almost from the start, they were touted as future stars."$20 presale tickets are sold out, but $25 tickets are still available online.Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 3 a.m.If you're looking for something to do this Saturday night, pop into Cafe du Nord for a performance by Transviolet, an LA-based quartet with Sara McTaggart (vocalist/lyricist), Michael Panek (multi-instrumentalist/producer), Jonathan Garcia (drummer/producer), and Judah McCarthy, the guitarist and keyboardist.Transviolet debuted in the summer of 2015 with "Girls Your Age" and since then, the group has performed at various music festivals, including SXSW, Governor's Ball, Firefly and others.Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m.- Sunday, July 1 6 a.m.