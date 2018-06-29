Open latte: 3 new Berkeley cafes

DDC cafe
2017 Shattuck Ave., Downown Berkeley
Congee with chicken, Japanese potstickers, and HK milk tea. | Photo: Joan R./Yelp
DDC cafe is a Hong Kong-style cafe and eatery.
According to its website, the recently opened business "has been recognized for its outstanding cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff."
On the menu, look out for HK style milk tea, yin yang (half coffee and half milk tea), grass jelly ice and others, along with specialty teas like lychee green tea, taro milk tea and more. Toppings like boba and lychee jelly cost fifty cents each.
Food offerings include classic Chinese dishes like tan tan noodles, beef chow fun, sweet and sour pork, and wonton soup. (See the full menu here.)
DDC cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Michelle C., who reviewed DDC cafe on June 26, wrote, "Friendly staff, delicious spicy fish stew and pretty good baked pork rice although we might get slightly less cheese next time. Overall will definitely come back to try more dishes :) our new go to HK Cafe!"
Cindy W. noted, "Reminded me of my mom's cooking back home. The employees were very friendly and attentive; our waiter was very responsive and made sure that we were satisfied with our meal. Food came out very quickly and hot."
Yelper Leanne C. wrote, "I never tried the original V Cafe but I've been to the newly reopened DDC twice now. Love that there's a HK style cafe in Berkeley so that I don't have to travel all the way to Shooting Star in Oakland Chinatown."
DDC cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Baker & Commons
2900 College Ave.
BLTA sandwich (bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato). | Photo: Eric W./Yelp
Baker & Commons is a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot offering coffee, tea and more.
Operating in the space that used to be home to Elmwood Cafe, the new arrival is the latest project by Kara Hammond. The cafe makes everything in-house including its soups, salads, sandwiches, sauces, jams and dinner specials.
You can expect to find coffee and espresso, teas, house made sodas, juices and drinks for kids. The menu includes breakfast and lunch options, including fresh pastries, avocado toast, buttermilk waffles, banh mi chicken sandwiches and others. (Explore the full menu here.)
Baker & Commons's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews indicates positive attention.
Yelper Victor G., who reviewed Baker & Commons on May 17, wrote, "Associates had smiles all around, I haven't seen this before at Elmwood. It feels like dining in a community though insides look the same. It's the same pay at counter and get a "name tag" holder."
Lilian K. noted, "I tried the poached egg sandwich and the mushroom gruyere breakfast sandwich ($9.5 each). Definitely not worth it. Just very standard flavors."
Baker & Commons is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Cafe Think
2220 Piedmont Ave., UC Area
Medium latte. | Photo: Ivonnie S./Yelp
Cafe Think is a breakfast and brunch spot.
According to the business, located at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, "health & sustainability are the driving forces behind Cafe Think."
Expect to find menu offerings like an egg white wrap, a breakfast burrito, an egg and rice bowl, salads and others. For those who need something quick, there are several grab & go options, from a vegetable wrap and Greek salad to a vegan kale Caesar salad and more. (Check out the menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Cafe Think is still finding its way.
Yelper Persis S., one of the first users to visit Cafe Think on April 9, wrote, "Despite the somewhat aggressive pricing, I'm actually a fan of this new cafe at Haas. I'm a huge fan of the croissants and muffins."
Clevian H. noted, "Love this new space in Chou Hall! Lots of seating and three super big, comfortable booths (if you're lucky enough to get one). Coffee priced normally, food is expensive."
During the summer, Cafe Think is open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed Saturdays and Sundays.)