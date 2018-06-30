IMMIGRATION

Immigration rights protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility

A protest sign appears in Richmond, Calif. on Friday, June 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
A protest against the family separations and incarcerations at the U.S. southern border will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway in Richmond.

This event is one of the monthly "Let Our People Go" protests to support immigrant communities "who are being terrorized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement," said Hillary Brooks, an organizer with the Piedmont-based Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigration Committee.

RELATED: A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings

The West County jail has been the target of protests before, some of them spurred by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department $3 million-a-year contract with ICE to house undocumented immigrants awaiting court dates and possible deportation.

Among the scheduled speakers are Lourdes Barraza of San Francisco-based Mujeres Unidas y Activas, whose husband was detained for seven months at the West County jail; and state Assemblyman Rob Bonta, CA Assemblymember, Co-Author of CA SB 10, the California Money Bail Reform Act.

For more on the Crisis at the Border, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICEborder crisisimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchildrenprotestRichmond
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people
Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'
California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported Concord immigration detention 'camp'
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
IMMIGRATION
Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
New citizens sworn in on Alameda's USS Hornet
More immigration
POLITICS
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News