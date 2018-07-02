Report: Car burglaries on the rise in Marin County

(KGO-TV)

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say car burglaries are reportedly on the rise at the Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point, a popular area with sweeping views of the city. So, keep an eye on your cars out there.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, signs are going up around Vista Point warning people about break-ins.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows burglary suspect run over accomplice, cop in SF

The CHP says thieves know there are tourists there and that they have cash and other valuables.

The agency receives many calls out there and wants people to be aware of their surroundings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marin countycarcar theftCHPcrimeinvestigationpoliceMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News