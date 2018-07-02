REAL ESTATE

What will $2,500 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

2265 Mission St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your housing dollar goes in San Francisco?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Francisco on a budget of $2,500/month.

Note: prices and availability are subject to change.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2265 Mission St. (Mission)




Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2265 Mission St.

The building offers next-door laundry and street parking. In the unit, you are promised granite countertops, LED lighting, updated kitchen appliances, new paint, a built-in microwave, lots of natural lighting, a stand-up shower, hardwood floors, and an open floor plan. Water and garbage are included in rent. There is good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome, although dogs are not.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

153 12th Ave. (Inner Richmond)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 153 12th Ave. and is listed for $2,500/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the light-filled unit, you'll find hardwood, tile and carpet floors, stone countertops, wooden cabinetry and a spacious living room.

Renter's insurance is required to move in here. Small dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis; no cats allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Page and Fillmore streets (Western Addition)




Located at Page and Fillmore streets, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,495/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a remodeled eat-in kitchen, wooden cabinetry, a gas stove, a dishwasher and a large walk-in closet. No utilities included. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4145 Lawton St. (Outer Sunset)



Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4145 Lawton St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, a walk-in closet, a renovated kitchen, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry is off site, security deposit is over $3,600. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted at this property.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

750 O'Farrell St., #211 (Tenderloin)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 750 O'Farrell St., #211. It's listed for $2,495/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan and wooden cabinetry. Pet guardians, rejoice! Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News