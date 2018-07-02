IDENTITY THEFT

Oldest man in US, 112, becomes identity theft victim

AUSTIN, Texas --
Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident who's believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. and used it to drain his bank account.

The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months.

Cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a "significant amount of money." He says the money was used to purchase savings bonds. A police report was filed Friday.

The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than $300,000 for Richard Overton, the nation's oldest World War II veteran who was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack.

The fundraiser provided around-the-clock, in-home care for Overton.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oldest manidentity theftelderlyu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
IDENTITY THEFT
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Credit freezes may help prevent identity theft
Where do stolen smartphones go?
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
More identity theft
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News