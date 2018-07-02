FOOD & DRINK

Tartine bakery expanding to Inner Sunset

Future home of Tartine. | Photo: Google

By Hoodline
A long-vacant space in the Inner Sunset is being renovated for a new life as an outpost for one of San Francisco's most popular bakeries.

Tartine is taking over the former Standard Roofing Co. space at 1226 Ninth Avenue (between Lincoln Way and Irving Street), Tablehopper has reported.

A representative for the bakery told Hoodline there's not much information to announce as of yet, as the hours of operation and a menu have not been finalized.

Once open, customers should be able to expect many of the bakery's staples, such as croissants, buns, sandwiches and fresh-baked breads made with locally milled organic flours and sea salt.

Public records indicate that major renovations at the 3,875-square-foot property include razing a rear shed, constructing a new room at the front of the space, creating a new mezzanine, and upgrading the building's facade. New fixtures and lighting, along with a kitchen and ADA-compliant restrooms, are also in the works.

As we reported in 2016, Mission District-based Four Barrel Coffee had planned to take over the space, with plans for turning it into a limited-use restaurant with an "outdoor activity area."

However, much of the coffee roaster's plans for expansion were scrapped after news broke of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by several Four Barrel employees against its founder and CEO Jeremy Tooker. Earlier this year, Tooker resigned his role and reportedly divested his remaining ownership.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News