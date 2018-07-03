What's the cheapest rental available in Oakland, right now?

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5452 Bancroft Ave.
This studio at 5452 Bancroft Ave. is listed for $1,250/month.
In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a stove, generous closet space, new cabinets and faux granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2451 Seminary Ave.
Here's a studio at 2451 Seminary Ave. which, at 575 square feet, is also going for $1,250/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, new paint, wooden cabinetry, large windows and granite countertops. Water and garbage are included in the rent price. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1937 26th Ave.
Listed at $1,350/month, this studio is located at 1937 26th Ave.
The unit offers hardwood floors, large windows, spacious closets, wooden cabinetry and faux granite countertops. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. No pets are allowed on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2605 High St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2605 High St. which is going for $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include tile floors, fresh paint, large windows, a stove and a a newly remodeled bathroom. Dog and cat guardians, take heed: pets are not allowed at this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
3464 Champion St.
Over at 3464 Champion St., this studio is also going for $1,495/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, new paint, wooden cabinetry and ample storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
