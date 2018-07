Poki Lab brings poke and bubble tea to Alameda

A new organic eatery serving poke and bubble tea has opened its doors in Alameda. The new arrival, Poki Lab , is located at 2661 Blanding Ave.The new spot, which opened in the space that used to belong to New Sushi King, offers a wide array of poke options. Diners will begin by selecting the base, from organic salad and green tea rice to brown rice and shrimp chips; then they'll choose their fish, which includes options like salmon, tuna, shrimp, scallop, octopus and albacore.After that, customers select a sauce, toppings and garnishes to add to their bowl. The menu includes three house-made bowls, including the Colcano bowl, the Salmon Lover and a house special.Wash it all down with your choice of boba teas, which includes flavors like mango, taro, jasmine tea and matcha.Poki Lab has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.James T., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Poke places are becoming a dime a dozen, but I find their fish pretty fresh. I got half spring, mix half chips and I'll probably do that again next time. I like how the shrimp chips were mildly spicy."And Doctor G. wrote , "The poke bowls were excellent. More toppings than I've experienced at other poke restaurants. However, that doesn't really overcome the fact that this poke is a bit more expensive than other poke restaurants."Poki Lab is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.