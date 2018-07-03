VIDEOS: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Attorneys and the father of one of the victims of the Ghost Ship fire spoke after it was announced a plea deal was reached in the case.
In exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena will be sentenced to nine years in prison. Max Harris will be sentenced to six years.
There will be no trial.
The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.
