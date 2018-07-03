BUSINESS

Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa

Always Tan Skin & Body at 550B Castro St. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
The Planning Commission has unanimously approved a conditional use permit request at Always Tan Skin & Body spa at 550B Castro St.

As previously reported, SF Planning required the spa to seek the permit after doing business for 39 years because it expanded the range of services it provides.

Today, the salon, owned by Cecil Russell, operates tanning beds and offers skin and body treatments and massages.
Inside Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Tash B./Yelp

Before the ruling, a Planning spokesperson told Hoodline the permit was required because Always Tan "went from a personal service use (tanning and facials) with an accessory use of massage, to a full-service massage establishment."

Commissioners quickly approved the change of use without any comments from the public or a presentation by Russell.

Russell said he's had support from outgoing District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy and the Castro Merchants. "The city has been really good to me and working closely with me, so that's good."

For now, he's said he's happy get back to focusing on running his business. "The city's Planning Department was very easy to work with," said Russell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Gig economy pay gap, best fast food
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
More Business
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News