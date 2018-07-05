REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?

3662 19th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far a housing dollar stretches in the Mission district?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that median rents for a one-bedroom in the Mission is currently hovering around $3,495.

So, what might you expect to find on a budget of $3,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3662 19th St.




Listed at $3,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3662 19th St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a stove, closet space, built-in storage features and bay windows, but pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

562 Guerrero St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 562 Guerrero St. It's listed for $2,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in shelves and ample natural light. Pet guardians will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2191 Mission St., #305




Here's a 650 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2191 Mission St., #305 that's going for $2,950/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings, an HDTV, built-in storage features and generous closet space. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News