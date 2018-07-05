REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?

780 Wildcat Canyon Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

828 Euclid Ave.




Listed at $1,900/month, this 320-square-foot studio abode is located at 828 Euclid Ave.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

50 Panoramic Way




Here's a 300-square-foot studio apartment at 50 Panoramic Way that's going for $1,895/month.

In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, a stove, a wall heater, wooden cabinetry, closet space and a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

2555 Virginia St.




Located at 2555 Virginia St., here's a studio that's also listed for $1,895/month.

On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove, generous cabinet space, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2350 Shattuck Ave.



Next, there's this studio situated at 2350 Shattuck Ave. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 400 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a stove, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

780 Wildcat Canyon Road




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 780 Wildcat Canyon Road. It's listed for $1,875/month.

In the unit, you'll have carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, marble countertops, closet space and a private deck. Small pets are permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
