FOOD & DRINK

Mac'd elbows its way into Russian Hill

The meat lover. | Photo: Mac'D/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving comfort food has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Mac'd, the fresh addition is located at 2127 Polk St. in Russian Hill between Broadway and Vallejo streets.

We shared the eatery's expansion news last month; the restaurant's flagship is located in the Marina at 3347 Fillmore St. The build-your-own macaroni and cheese eatery took over the space that formerly belonged to Dakshin Indian Canteen.

At Mac'd, customers begin by selecting a cheese sauce from six options, including basic, pesto, Goddess, Buffalo, Hellapeno and vegan. From there, you'll choose your pasta and mix-ins, like corn, mushrooms, bacon, chorizo and others.

Finish it off with a selected topping, which range from Korean short rib and pulled pork to truffle oil and Hot Cheetos. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six Yelp reviews, Mac'd seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

John L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Amazing! I got the Goddess with Hot Cheetos topping and it was like nothing I've ever had before. I felt like I was a kid again just enjoying good comfort food filled with indulgences."

Yelper Gaurav M. added, "Gourmet build your own mac and cheese - right in front of my eyes. The line is long and my feet are tired - but I wait. I can hear my heart beat. I can feel the tears of joy in my eyes."

And Bianca M. wrote, "I went to MAC'D on their opening day and was surprised at how helpful and attentive the staff were. The cashier took the time to explain the different sauces to me and never made me feel rushed or anything."

Mac'd is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News