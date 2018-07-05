REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose

3801 Blackford Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

11841 Southwood Drive




Here's a studio abode at 11841 Southwood Drive, which, at 372 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you are promised closet space, a kitchenette and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3087 David Ave.




Listed at $1,695/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3087 David Ave. in Winchester North.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. The unit comes with a private patio, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and updated appliances. Water and garbage are included in the price of rent. Pets are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

460 S. Fourth St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 460 S. Fourth St. in Downtown, which, with 420 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, a stove, a balcony, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, assigned parking, on-site maintenance and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the listing here.)

3801 Blackford Ave.





Over at 3801 Blackford Ave. in West San Jose, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,825/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a private patio, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, updated appliances and ceiling fans. Sorry pet owners, animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)
