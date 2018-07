Bar meets grill: Lovely's burger pop-up debuts at The Lodge

Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Lovely's , the new arrival is located at 3758 Piedmont Ave.You can find the new eatery, which shares its kitchen with Abura-ya Japanese Fried Chicken , inside The Lodge . From Saturday through Monday, Lovely's offers four kinds of burgers, including a fried chicken sandwich ($9), a cheeseburger ($6), a chili cheeseburger ($8) and a veggie option ($6).Additionally, you'll find hush puppies, chili cheese fries, fried mushrooms and hand-cut fries on the menu.Lovely's has just one Yelp review, which gives it a five-star rating.Andrew C., who reviewed the new spot on July 3, wrote, "The standard cheeseburger is served with grilled onions, house made pickles, and special sauce on a toasted bun and I got the optional shredded lettuce & tomato. The toasted bun is super soft and the veggies are ripe and fresh. Basic, but well executed. 4 stars."Lovely's is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday-Friday.)