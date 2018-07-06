REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Oakland, right now?

1125 E. 18th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Are you curious about just how far a housing dollar goes in Oakland?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Oakland on a budget of $1,700/month.

By comparison, the median rent for a studio today in Oakland is $1,725/month. Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2518 35th Ave. (Harrington)




Listed at $1,700/month, this 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2518 35th Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1600 Third Ave. (Merritt)






Next, check out this studio that's located at 1600 Third Ave. and is listed for $1,695/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry, bike storage and on-site management. Cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3228 Prentiss St. (Patten)






Located at 3228 Prentiss St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,650/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops and large windows. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking, but animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

525 59th St. (Bushrod)





Next, there's this studio located at 525 59th St. that's also listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a stove and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1125 E. 18th St. (Clinton)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1125 E. 18th St. that's going for $1,625/month.

The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, built-in shelves, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a small breakfast nook and closet space. Cats are allowed in some units.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in San Jose
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
What will $1,900 rent you in Berkeley?
Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
More News