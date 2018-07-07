Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. --
A two-year-old is in the hospital, after shooting themself in the head with a pistol at a home in Northwest Fresno Saturday afternoon.

The child was inside a home on Audubon Drive near Churchill Avenue when the shooting happened just before 1 p.m.

Fresno Police officers said two other adults were home at the time, but not in the same room as the child.

The two-year-old was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital and is now listed in critical condition. It's not yet known how the child had access to the weapon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddlershootingviolencegunsgun safetyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Sheriff's deputies seeking information related to Monte Rio Beach pipe bomb
More News