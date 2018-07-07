STARBUCKS

Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA --
Starbucks said an employee in Philadelphia was fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.

The coffee chain said the behavior did not reflect the experience customers should have and the employee is no longer with Starbucks.

A person on Facebook posted Sunday that his friend stuttered when giving his name and that the barista made light of it verbally and then spelled the name with extra letters. The customer with the stutter emailed Starbucks and was offered $5 as an apology, according to the post.



Starbucks said Thursday that was not the ideal response, and that it has since apologized to the person directly.

In May, Starbucks held anti-racial bias training for thousands of U.S. employees after a worker at another Philadelphia store called police on two black men waiting for a friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksbullyingworkplacedisability issuesdisabilityPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
California moves to declare coffee safe from cancer risk
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm fire in Sausalito
Starbucks shuts 8,000 U.S. stores for anti-bias training
Will racial bias training help Starbucks?
More starbucks
SOCIETY
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
More Society
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Show More
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Two-year-old shoots self in head in Fresno
Sheriff's deputies seeking information related to Monte Rio Beach pipe bomb
More News