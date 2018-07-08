SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Ashes of 49ers legend Dwight Clark laid to rest on Eddie DeBartolo Jr.'s Montana ranch

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2013 photo, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark is honored at halftime during an NFL game in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The ashes of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark have been laid to rest next to the same goal post where he made the play memorialized as "The Catch."

In a tweet Saturday, former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci posted a video showing Clark's grave on the ranch of former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. in Montana.

The grave is next to the goal post that was used in the 1982 NFC Championship Game at Candlestick Park, when Clark's leaping catch in the final seconds vaulted the 49ers to a 28-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The team went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later, launching a sports dynasty that would produce five NFL championships. Sports Illustrated ranked "The Catch" as the 33rd greatest moment in sports history.

Clark died in June at age 61 after battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He played his entire career with the 49ers, from 1979-87, winning two Super Bowl titles and catching 506 passes for 6,750 yards. He later went on to work for the team as an executive.
