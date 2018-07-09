FOOD & DRINK

New breakfast and brunch spot Mateo's opens in Mid-Market

Carne asada bowl w/ black beans, no rice, lettuce, salsa and avocado for $12.95. | Photo: Cherylynn N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Located at 1455 Market St., the fresh addition is called Mateo's.

Located inside the Uber building, the new eatery "believes in using high quality, local, sustainable, non-GMO, natural and organic ingredients whenever possible," according to its website.

For menu offerings, customers can choose to make your own burrito, taco or rice bowl with veggies or a protein of your choice, including steak, chicken and carnitas. There are also three breakfast options and five specialties, from a Cali burrito with steak, tots, cheese, avocado and aioli, to baja fish tacos and more.

Sides include chips, salsa, guacamole, rice and beans, and beverage options include caffeinated drinks, lavender lemonade, agua fresca and horchata.

So far, Mateo's has earned a 3.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Patricia H., reviewed the new spot on July 4, and wrote, "So happy that Mateo's finally opened so close to my work. The place is small and freaking cute. The decor is alive and vibrant with the birds of paradise wallpaper and the decorative art piece on the wall."

And Cherylynn N. wrote, "After a 2 years of waiting, Mateo's Taqueria is finally open in the Uber building! Mateo's Taqueria is catered more towards the hipster and techie crowd. They serve salads, tacos, burritos, and rice bowls with decent pricing under $10."

Mateo's is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
Romo's Caffe opens in Fairfax
Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Show More
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
More News