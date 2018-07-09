Inmate found unresponsive in Santa Clara County Jail cell dies

A sign for the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A 53-year-old man who was a Santa Clara County Jail inmate died Sunday night, county sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials have not released the identity of the man, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 7:20 p.m. Deputies and medical staff were giving inmates their medication when they found him and began performing life-saving measures.

RELATED: Closing arguments made in murder trial for South Bay prison guards

San Jose firefighters arrived to the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short while later, sheriff's officials said.

The man lived in a single-person cell in the dorm area, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Reginald Cooks. He was being treated for several health issues, but Cooks said the details will not be released due to medical privacy laws.

RELATED: Former Santa Clara inmate says he witnessed beating death of inmate

The man was placed in custody May 18 for several warrants including assault, battery and vandalism.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office will release the man's name after notifying his next of kin of his death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
santa clara countyjail deathjailinmatestrialcourtcourt caseSanta ClaraSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder
SJ jury begins deliberations in jail guards' murder trial
Closing arguments made in murder trial for S. Bay guards
Rally held demanding changes at Santa Clara County Jail
EXCLUSIVE: South Bay inmate describes night Michael Tyree died
Former Santa Clara inmate says he witnessed beating death of inmate
Santa Clara county settles for millions after inmate found dead in jail
Murder trial for Santa Clara jail guards begins
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Show More
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
More News