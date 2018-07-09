This week's 5 top food and drink events in San Francisco

SF: 3rd Annual Summer Wine Event

The San Francisco Summer Cocktail Party 2018

The Great Mac 'n Cheese Melt-Off!

Chocolate & Wine cruise on San Francisco Bay

Ice Cream Sunday Showdown!

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the local culinary landscape. From an ice cream showdown to a mac and cheese melt-off, here's what sizzling in San Francisco's food scene this week.---Head over to Eristavi Winery on the border of Mission and Potrero Hill this Friday evening to drink some wine and to learn about how it's made.According to the post, "This award-winning winery passionately instills a unique combination of old-world winemaking techniques and modern technology to create their handcrafted wines while capturing the essence of distinct California grape varietals."Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m.If mixed drinks are your bag, attend the summer cocktail party at Bar Fluxus. According to the business, the venue is "SF's newest art bar that's tucked away in a secret alley you'd never find on your own."Beginning at 9 p.m., you'll see live painting, summer cocktails, seasonal beers, board games and a DJ spinning tunes until 2 a.m. If you RSVP before you go, you'll get free entry and access to the entertainment and drink specials.Friday, July 13, 9 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 2 a.m.If you're a lover of all things cheese, then head over to SPARK Social SF this coming Saturday for the great melt off.On the 14th, which is National Mac and Cheese Day, you'll find 15 food trucks competing against each other to become the National Mac n' Cheese Day Monarch. In addition, there will also be beer on sale, along with giant lawn games and live music.Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Spice up the weekend with your significant other with a chocolate and wine cruise around the bay.For two hours on the luxury yacht, you'll be able to taste wine from local winemakers and sample some local chocolate and toffee. After the ride is over, you'll have a chance to take home some of the wine and treats you had aboard the ship.The ship will depart exactly at 1 p.m. and return to Pier 40 at 3 p.m.Saturday, July 14, 1-3 p.m.Round out your weekend with some ice cold treats at SoMa StrEat Food Park.Guests will find more than 50 flavors of ice cream "coned, cupped, rolled, scooped, swirled and topped with a heavy chance of sprinkles." Additionally, the family-friendly event will also have music, games, photo opps and more.Sunday, July 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.