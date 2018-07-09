FOOD & DRINK

Romo's Caffe opens in Fairfax

Avocado toast at Romo's Caffe. | Photo: Nathan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe has opened its doors in the Fairfax district. Located at 5395 Bancroft Ave., the fresh arrival is called Romo's Caffe.

Expect to find a variety of breakfast and lunch offerings, including a bagel with smoked salmon, an egg sandwich with or without meat, a steak salad, a chicken chipotle sandwich and many others.

Wash it all down with your choice of espresso-based drinks, like a metro -- a combination of espresso, mineral water and vanilla -- or a Vietnamese iced coffee.

Romo's Caffe is off to a positive start, with a 4.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Claudia J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "New favorite place for small bites to lunch options! Love the Vietnamese coffee, detox salad, chia & yogurts! Pastries are fresh too! Such a cozy atmosphere in a residential area."

"Kudos to Romo's for giving East Oakland a coffee oasis," wrote Martha H. "Located on Bancroft and Fairfax, and promises to be an easy stopover for bike commuters. Solid coffee and Semifreddi pastries."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Romo's Caffe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
New breakfast and brunch spot Mateo's opens in Mid-Market
Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Show More
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
More News