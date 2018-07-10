REAL ESTATE

What does $2,800 rent you in San Francisco, today?

418 Bryant St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
One recent study determined that San Francisco has the world's most expensive rents, but exactly how far does a housing dollar travel here?

We rounded up the latest rental listings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in San Francisco on a budget of $2,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

418 Bryant St. (SoMa)




Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom room is located at 418 Bryant St.

The building boasts on-site laundry, bike storage, outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Seventh Avenue & Judah Street (Inner Sunset)




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at Seventh Avenue and Judah Street that's also listed for $2,800/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1126 Taylor St. (Nob Hill)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1126 Taylor St. that's going for $2,800/month.

The furnished unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a full size bed, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3063 Sacramento St. (Pacific Heights)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3063 Sacramento St. that's listed for $2,800/month for its 580 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and closet space. The building features on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
