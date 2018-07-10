A New York Giants player took to social media on Monday to express outrage at the TSA for spilling his mother's ashes during a security check.Defensive tackle A.J. Francis expressed outrage on Twitter after he discovered his mother's ashes all over his bag after it was inspected at Los Angeles International Airport.Francis tweeted a photo of the luggage, which included a paper from the TSA notifying him that the bag was inspected by an agent.He had been traveling with his mother's ashes following her death two weeks ago.The TSA released a statement following the incident:Francis signed with the Giants after playing for the Washington Redskins in 2017.