FOOD & DRINK

Sun of Wolf Californian-Mexican restaurant opens in Palo Alto

Camarón w/ chile negro butter, pancetta and guajillo oil for $16. | Photo: Cherylynn B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know.

Located at 406 California Ave., the new arrival is called Sun of Wolf and is a project by Alexa and Paulina Sol and Viari Lopez, cousins whose parents own a number of restaurants, including Palo Alto Sol, Quinto Sol in Redwood City, and Vive Sol and La Fiesta Restaurant in Mountain View.

Serving a variety of starters and main dishes with Californian-Mexican influences, the menu includes hamachi tostadas with avocado puree and mango-citrus salsa; pozole verde with oyster mushrooms, tortilla strips and fried queso panela; and duck confit tacos, which come with hand made huitlacoche, avocado puree, duck confit and sweet spicy flor de jamaica gastrique.

Wash it all down with your choice of beer, wine, cocktail or ginger beer. (See the full menu here.)

In addition, guests can look forward to its brunch menu, which will be available soon.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 Yelp reviews, Sun of Wolf seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Katie W., who was among the first to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Do you know what I love about Sun of Wolf? Literally everything. From the ambiance to the professional yet still friendly staff to the unique drinks and the mouth watering food."

"Fun surprise dinner one night and definitely recommend this place," wrote Yelper Anna M. "Fun, trendy addition to California Avenue strip. Recommend the beet tartar (great chips come with it but I liked the beets even as a side salad/relish!)."

And Larry C. wrote, "Sun of Wolf is a great addition to Cal Ave. There's a sparkling vibe, a light, open space, great tasting fresh food, and a bar that takes up half the restaurant!"

Head on over to check it out: Sun of Wolf is open from 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePalo Alto
FOOD & DRINK
Modern Mexican spot Kahlo opens its doors in Chelsea
Cocktails to a tea: Teaquation & Tonic opens in Palo Alto
Monkey Thai swings into Alameda's South Shore
SF restaurant's burger makes Trip Advisor's top 10 in US list
Richmond Pizza House debuts with pies, sandwiches and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Parent deal: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Show More
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
More News