New Indian and Pakistani spot Shahi Palace debuts in West Oaks

A new Indian and Pakistani restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Shahi Palace, the fresh arrival is located at 2209 Highway 6 in West Oaks.

On the menu, expect dishes such as the chicken makhani with tomato and butter sauce; the goat vindaloo cooked in a spicy sauce with potatoes and a touch of vinegar; and the vegetable samosas served with mint and tamarind chutneys. (See the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, the fledgling eatery is still finding its footing.

Omar Z., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "The food was great and cheap. ... My favorite is the chicken pepper fry, which was not as spicy as the other dishes.

Sajala R. noted, "We found the dishes here to be very fresh and flavorful. We tried the tandoori chicken, malai kofta and the butter naan. We really liked the pastries too!"

Head on over to check it out: Shahi Palace Restuarant is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
