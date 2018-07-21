CAL FIRE

Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park leaves 2 more firefighters hurt

The fire has burned 21,541 acres and at this point is only 7% contained. (KFSN)

MARIPOSA COUNTY --
Authorities say two more California firefighters have been injured while battling a stubborn and growing wildfire in steep terrain west of Yosemite National Park.

Fire spokesman Rich Eagan says the firefighters were hospitalized Friday after suffering back injuries. Both have been released and are expected to fully recover.
RELATED: Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite

A total of four firefighters have been injured and one killed since the blaze broke out July 13.

Eagan says the fire is expanding to the north into inaccessible and rugged terrain within Sierra National Forest. It has burned about 42 square miles (110 square kilometers) of timber and is just 7 percent contained.

A memorial service for firefighter Braden Varney, who was killed while operating a bulldozer on the fire line, will be held Monday in Modesto.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal firefiremariposa countyfirefighterssmokeyosemitefirefighter injuredYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
CAL FIRE
Lake County fire forces evacuations in Kelseyville area
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
New evacuation ordered as Ferguson Fire continues to spread
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
More cal fire
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: BART police discuss suspect in fatal stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
Containment for fire burning above Milpitas jumps overnight
Pompeo in Bay Area for summit with Australian leaders
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Conservatory of Flowers
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
'Trump chicken' spotted in San Francisco Bay
Show More
Las Vegas shooting victims being sued by MGM speak out
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
More News