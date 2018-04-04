4 feared dead after Marine helicopter crash in California

KARMA ALLEN
Four crew members are presumed dead after a Marine helicopter crashed on Tuesday during a training mission in Southern California, the military said.

Officials said the CH-53E Super Stallion crashed around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The helicopter belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in San Diego.

The Marine Corps said it would withhold the identities of the deceased for 24 hours until next-of-kin notifications were complete.

"Four crew members were aboard the aircraft. The status of all four is presumed dead pending positive identification," the Marines said in a statement.

The Naval Air Facility in El Centro sent its condolences to those impacted by the tragedy early Wednesday in a Facebook post.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by the tragedy earlier today," the post said.

"We want to thank our friends and neighbors in the Imperial Valley for all of their support and prayers today," it added in separate post.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It would be the deadliest crash for the Marines since a KC130T transport plane went down in July near the Mississippi Delta, killing all 16 aboard, according to an Associated Press report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
Witnesses describe 'scary' YouTube shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
Show More
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
Employees visibly shaken by shooting at YouTube
VIDEO: Man texts family from YouTube shooting, 'I am safe for now'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos