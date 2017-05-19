NEWS

4 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Oakland Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland firefighters rescued several people trapped in an overturned car. The crash occurred near Redwood Road and Skyline Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland firefighters rescued several people trapped in an overturned car. The crash occurred near Redwood Road and Skyline Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. The car hit a fence, rolled and then hit an uprooted tree and caught fire.

There were four people in the car when the crash occurred and all were transported to the hospital. One of the victims was trapped in the car for almost two hours before being pulled from the car, that person is in critical condition. Another woman was also pulled from the car. Two other people were able to escape on their own. Firefighters said the car was mangled and had the tree on it which made it tough to get the victims out.

The fatal investigative team has been called to the scene in case this turns into a fatal accident.
Related Topics:
newscar accidentrescueOaklandOakland Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as crisis unfolds at home
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
ANALYSIS: Trump's bold trip - how he plans to tackle Islamic terrorism in the heart of the Muslim world
More News
Top Stories
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Shoreline Amphitheatre fire
Problems with Valero Refinery flaring persist in Benicia
List reveals best beaches in the Bay Area
Show More
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson's All-NBA team snub: 'I think it's pretty crazy'
More News
Top Video
Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Shoreline Amphitheatre fire
More Video