4 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Oakland Hills

Oakland firefighters rescued several people trapped in an overturned car. The crash occurred near Redwood Road and Skyline Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. The car hit a fence, rolled and then hit an uprooted tree and caught fire.There were four people in the car when the crash occurred and all were transported to the hospital. One of the victims was trapped in the car for almost two hours before being pulled from the car, that person is in critical condition. Another woman was also pulled from the car. Two other people were able to escape on their own. Firefighters said the car was mangled and had the tree on it which made it tough to get the victims out.The fatal investigative team has been called to the scene in case this turns into a fatal accident.